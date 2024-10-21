Open in App
    Man gets 6 years in prison for fatal Ashland Manor shooting

    By By DAVID PATCH/BLADE STAFF WRITER,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TLJKS_0wGB8ofb00

    A Toledo man was sentenced to six years in prison Monday after entering an Alford plea to a reduced charge for another man’s shooting death late last year in central Toledo.

    Terrance Oliver, 42, had been charged with murder and felonious assault for the Dec. 6 death of Antron Tilman, 36, at the Ashland Manor apartments in the 2000 block of Ashland Avenue. But a prosecutor told Judge Lori Olender in Lucas County Common Pleas Court that “evidentiary concerns” had guided a decision to offer Oliver the chance to plead to involuntary manslaughter, with an agreed-to six-year sentence, and other charges in the case dismissed.

    Oliver’s Alford plea meant that while he did not admit guilt, he faced a greater punishment if convicted by a jury of the indicted charges and accepted a lesser conviction to avoid that risk.

    Jennifer Donovan, an assistant Lucas County prosecutor handling the case, said Ashland Manor management quickly identified Oliver as Mr. Tilman’s killer after the shooting. But when federal marshals located Oliver, Ms. Donovan said, he claimed self defense.

    Oliver reiterated that claim while apologizing to Mr. Tilman’s relatives in the courtroom gallery Monday afternoon. He said he never knew Mr. Tilman personally and had “serious regrets” about what happened that evening, while acknowledging that he was carrying drugs and, as a prior felon, was armed illegally.

    Mr. Tilman, he said, pulled a gun during their encounter and things “happened too fast,” Oliver told the court.

    The plea agreement included a pledge from prosecutors that they would not bring new charges against Oliver for his possession of drugs or a weapon related to the incident.

    Rodney Gaston, a brother of Mr. Tilman, stepped up after Oliver spoke to say he and his family appreciated the apology, during which Oliver had turned to face them.

    Judge Olender said that given the case’s “severe evidentiary issues” and the fact that even a life sentence wouldn’t bring Mr. Tilman back to life, the plea agreement and sentence were the “appropriate resolution” for the case.

    “Six years is the least I could do,” she said while also having noted that under Ohio law, Mr. Tilman could get up to an additional three years if he misbehaves in prison.

    Leon Medley
    1h ago
    he should have got 30 years. this piece of trash will get out and do it again
    Angemon_1985
    12h ago
    unhappy with the sentence? keep voting soft ass, liberal judges and prosecutors....
