    • The Blade

    Removal, replacement of pear trees in downtown B.G. continues

    By BLADE STAFF,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0amgQr_0wEj73wM00

    BOWLING GREEN — The work to remove and replace Callery pear trees downtown will resume Oct. 28.

    Bowling Green’s urban forester will be removing the Callery pears in Lot 1 and the Community Commons alleyway. The removal of the trees will take two or three days. The  trees will be replaced at a later date, pending the completion of the alleyway improvement and the Lot 1 revitalization projects, officials said.

    There will be intermittent parking and alleyway access restrictions.

    These trees were originally planted as part of Heritage 2000 and are nearing the end of their lifespan of 20-25 years. In January, 2023, the Callery pear was added to the list of banned and invasive plants in Ohio, making it illegal to produce, plant, or sell these trees in the state.

    Callery pear is a non-native species that causes harm to the environment, economy, human, animal, or plant health. The species is particularly invasive because it spreads and reproduces so easily that it overtakes natural areas and chokes out other desirable native species, according to invasive.org , the website of the Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health,

