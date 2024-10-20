Hendel: Opera, fashion events show off local passions

TOLEDO is full of passionate people.

THE drama of love and romance portrayed by beautiful voices, Puccini's Tosca presented by the Toledo Opera ends at 2 p.m. this afternoon at the Valentine.

A free “Pre-Opera Talk” will be one hour before the show in the Grand Lobby of the theater with Bowling Green State University college of musical arts professor, Eftychia Papanikolaou .

Many were privy to a Meet the Maestros Oct. 9 at the home of Toledo Opera benefactor and former trustee, Ann Sanford .

James M. Norman and Kevin Bylsma in their new capacities as general director and artistic director of Toledo Opera, shared their vision for the future of Toledo Opera.

Then Tosca stars filled the air with their beautiful voices: Lindsey Anderson (Floria Tosca), Brendan Boyle (Mario Cavaradossi), and Corey Crider (Scarpia) while the guests indulged in cocktails and hors d'oeuvres made by Sanford. Also present from Tosca were Jason Budd (Sacristan), Alex Britton (Sciarrone), J. Ernest Green (conductor of the upcoming South Pacific ), and Jeffrey Buchman (stage director).

Toledo Opera Resident Artists were also present: Sarah Rachel Bacani , Emily Cotten , Brady DelVecchio , Robbie Raso , and Alex Rotundo .

The event raised $10,000 in support of Toledo Opera's 2024-25 season.

Among the guests were Julia R. Bates , Kate Anderson French , Kitsy and Byron Choka , Mary and John Fedderke , Pat Nowak , Elizabeth Foley , Callie Jacoby , Debbie and John Joslin , Karen Klein , Randy Kuklinski , John Lung , Nancy Miller , Kelly Wrobel , Katie Roberts , Judi Uhrman , Cheryl Buckland , and Suzanne Rorick , the opera’s former director who retired earlier this year.

Trustees came in support, too: Maureen Brown and husband Stephen Brown , Zahra Aprili Collins , Pamela and William Davis , June Galvin , board chairman Joel Gorski and wife Clare Smith Gorski , Elisabeth James , Kim Kearns and husband Doug Kearns , Dominique Lash and her husband Charles Lash , Allen Markowicz and wife Hindea , Bill Mathis , Susan Hartman Muska and husband Nick Muska , Jennifer Poirier , and Trina Secor .

Barbara Brown , co-president of the Toledo Opera Guild, was there as was Raina Dawson , a volunteer on the Community Engagement Committee.

SPEAKING of romance. What are the odds that dear friends met up by happenstance at Le Chardenoux in Paris? Toleodans Arlene and Chuck Bodette , Cathy and John Nelson , and Claire and Alejandro Garcia , the Nelsons’ daughter and son-in-law, all had plans to go and then realized they would be overlapping, because the Nelsons were touring the French wine countryside and the Bodettes were going to the Netherlands and Portugal first.

PURPLE was everywhere for the 39th annual Style Show: A Passion For Fashion presented the auxiliary on Oct. 2 at the Pinnacle.

About 400 guests shopped at vendors booths followed by lunch.

Vendors included: All Good Things / Sisters of St. Francis - Beth McArthur ; Jewelry by Design - Meg Morrin ; Main Street Sweets - Colleen Barnhart ; Mary Kay Sales - Melissa Simmons-Smith ; Passion 4 Fashion Boutique - Gloria Kuntz ; Poetic Shades LLC - Keanu Reed ; Ragazza (together with Distinctive Design) - Jane Wurth ; Simply Natural / MCISD - Kaytlin Koren ; Sunny Meade Alpacas - Julie Verheist ; and Sunshine Studio - Larry Knight .

Then it was lights, cameras, and action as models strolled the runway in togs from Vivian Kate, Chico's, Ragazza, White House Black Market, Zina's Boutique and Alterations, and Dillard's. Among the models were staff members, along with assistance dogs, Iris and Paco.

Emcee Sashem Brey of 13abc kept the day rolling.

The raffle baskets, a silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle were popular.

Mike Whelan discussed the significance of the Purple Heart, the military decoration awarded to U.S. armed forces members. Then he recognized eight Purple Heart veterans who were present at the event.

Also honored was Jimmy Kolopajlo for his outstanding academic achievements at Lourdes University and for being one of six recipients of last spring's scholarship awards.

The estimated net raised is about $40,000. Bravo to event co-chairmen Arlene Whelan and Gwen Ames and their committee.

Thanks go to the sponsors: Harold and Carol Leupp , Barbara Stewart , Claudia Sundberg , Arlene and Mike Whelan , Claire Browning of Howard Hanna Realtors, Gwen and Gerry Ames , Mark Feldstein , Taylor Automotive Family, University of Toledo Foundation, Alice Schorling , Complete Laundering Service, Jersey Mike’s, Mr. Storage, KMG Fiduciary Partners, Marilyn Brunn and Marsha Palmer , Mattali Property Management, Premier Bank, Renhill, Walker Funeral Homes, and William Vaughn .