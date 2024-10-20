Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Blade

    Hendel: Opera, fashion events show off local passions

    By By BARBARA HENDEL / BLADE STAFF WRITER,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C1ukW_0wERYwJY00

    TOLEDO is full of passionate people.

    THE drama of love and romance portrayed by beautiful voices, Puccini's Tosca presented by the Toledo Opera ends at 2 p.m. this afternoon at the Valentine.

    A free “Pre-Opera Talk” will be one hour before the show in the Grand Lobby of the theater with Bowling Green State University college of musical arts professor, Eftychia Papanikolaou .

    Many were privy to a Meet the Maestros Oct. 9 at the home of Toledo Opera benefactor and former trustee, Ann Sanford .

    James M. Norman and Kevin Bylsma in their new capacities as general director and artistic director of Toledo Opera, shared their vision for the future of Toledo Opera.

    Then Tosca stars filled the air with their beautiful voices: Lindsey Anderson (Floria Tosca), Brendan Boyle (Mario Cavaradossi), and Corey Crider (Scarpia) while the guests indulged in cocktails and hors d'oeuvres made by Sanford. Also present from Tosca were Jason Budd (Sacristan), Alex Britton (Sciarrone), J. Ernest Green (conductor of the upcoming South Pacific ), and Jeffrey Buchman (stage director).

    Toledo Opera Resident Artists were also present: Sarah Rachel Bacani , Emily Cotten , Brady DelVecchio , Robbie Raso , and Alex Rotundo .

    The event raised $10,000 in support of Toledo Opera's 2024-25 season.

    Among the guests were Julia R. Bates , Kate Anderson French , Kitsy and Byron Choka , Mary and John Fedderke , Pat Nowak , Elizabeth Foley , Callie Jacoby , Debbie and John Joslin , Karen Klein , Randy Kuklinski , John Lung , Nancy Miller , Kelly Wrobel , Katie Roberts , Judi Uhrman , Cheryl Buckland , and Suzanne Rorick , the opera’s former director who retired earlier this year.

    Trustees came in support, too: Maureen Brown and husband Stephen Brown , Zahra Aprili Collins , Pamela and William Davis , June Galvin , board chairman Joel Gorski and wife Clare Smith Gorski , Elisabeth James , Kim Kearns and husband Doug Kearns , Dominique Lash and her husband Charles Lash , Allen Markowicz and wife Hindea , Bill Mathis , Susan Hartman Muska and husband Nick Muska , Jennifer Poirier , and Trina Secor .

    Barbara Brown , co-president of the Toledo Opera Guild, was there as was Raina Dawson , a volunteer on the Community Engagement Committee.

    SPEAKING of romance. What are the odds that dear friends met up by happenstance at Le Chardenoux in Paris? Toleodans Arlene and Chuck Bodette , Cathy and John Nelson , and Claire and Alejandro Garcia , the Nelsons’ daughter and son-in-law, all had plans to go and then realized they would be overlapping, because the Nelsons were touring the French wine countryside and the Bodettes were going to the Netherlands and Portugal first.

    PURPLE was everywhere for the 39th annual Style Show: A Passion For Fashion presented the auxiliary on Oct. 2 at the Pinnacle.

    About 400 guests shopped at vendors booths followed by lunch.

    Vendors included: All Good Things / Sisters of St. Francis - Beth McArthur ; Jewelry by Design - Meg Morrin ; Main Street Sweets - Colleen Barnhart ; Mary Kay Sales - Melissa Simmons-Smith ; Passion 4 Fashion Boutique - Gloria Kuntz ; Poetic Shades LLC - Keanu Reed ; Ragazza (together with Distinctive Design) - Jane Wurth ; Simply Natural / MCISD - Kaytlin Koren ; Sunny Meade Alpacas - Julie Verheist ; and Sunshine Studio - Larry Knight .

    Then it was lights, cameras, and action as models strolled the runway in togs from Vivian Kate, Chico's, Ragazza, White House Black Market, Zina's Boutique and Alterations, and Dillard's. Among the models were staff members, along with assistance dogs, Iris and Paco.

    Emcee Sashem Brey of 13abc kept the day rolling.

    The raffle baskets, a silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle were popular.

    Mike Whelan discussed the significance of the Purple Heart, the military decoration awarded to U.S. armed forces members. Then he recognized eight Purple Heart veterans who were present at the event.

    Also honored was Jimmy Kolopajlo for his outstanding academic achievements at Lourdes University and for being one of six recipients of last spring's scholarship awards.

    The estimated net raised is about $40,000. Bravo to event co-chairmen Arlene Whelan and Gwen Ames and their committee.

    Thanks go to the sponsors: Harold and Carol Leupp , Barbara Stewart , Claudia Sundberg , Arlene and Mike Whelan , Claire Browning of Howard Hanna Realtors, Gwen and Gerry Ames , Mark Feldstein , Taylor Automotive Family, University of Toledo Foundation, Alice Schorling , Complete Laundering Service, Jersey Mike’s, Mr. Storage, KMG Fiduciary Partners, Marilyn Brunn and Marsha Palmer , Mattali Property Management, Premier Bank, Renhill, Walker Funeral Homes, and William Vaughn .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney29 days ago
    Transgender tiny home village: Denver council awards $1.2 million grant
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Math Puzzle for October 18, 2024
    Alameda Post3 days ago
    In Memory of Sal Mineo: 48 Years After He Was Murdered
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz16 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    Denver shelter pets prepare for disco bash
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy