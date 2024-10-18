Open in App
    • The Blade

    Heart of the Rivalry: Episode 7, There is a Band Controversy

    By BLADE STAFF,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nqr1D_0wC7ASL300

    Heart of the Rivalry is a new Blade-produced YouTube series and podcast that is available on all major platforms.

    The weekly college football show is led by The Blade’s sports columnist, David Briggs, and co-host/producer Phil Kaplan.

    Follow the podcast for new episodes every week of the season:

    Spotify

    Apple

    YouTube

    This week our hosts welcome special guest, UT beat writer Kyle Rowland to discuss one of the most sacred of sports controversies: a band controversy brews between UT and BGSU.

    David Briggs tells us about losses abound among Ohio State, Toledo, and Bowling Green. Phil wonders about the studio’s smoking rules, and we look forward to a weekend of W’s.

    All that and more will come from your new favorite college football show — the only one to cover exclusively the rivalry programs of Ohio State and Michigan, Bowling Green and Toledo.

