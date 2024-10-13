Powell: Fun and fall at the zoo's Senior Discovery Day

What is my most memorable thing from my recent visit to the Toledo Zoo and Aquarium?

Was it feeding a giraffe, talking to an orangutan, seeing how big the baby elephant is, or being mesmerized with the fish in the aquarium? These memories and more have been dancing in this old head after a much overdue visit to the zoo.

The truth is there is nothing not to enjoy at this northwest Ohio treasure. It is the perfect place to shed ordinary problems and relax for a few hours.

Currently the grounds are ablaze with autumn colors. Hundreds, if not thousands, of mums in a myriad of colors are arranged as floral rainbows. The hundreds of pumpkins in all sizes decorate the fences and are high in the trees. The creativity of the art department is displayed in designs outside the traditional jack-o-lantern, including a colorful jaunty rooster.

The pumpkins serve a dual purpose. After the visitors enjoy them, they will be fed to the animals in an eating frenzy called “stomp and chomp” on Oct. 26. The zoo staff members say it is fun to watch the animals eat the pumpkins.

Volunteers are vital to the operation of the zoo. They are stationed at many of the animal and other exhibits and are pleased to share the information they learn in training sessions with visitors.

Pat Forthome is one of the many volunteers who loves working at the zoo in her retirement. She worked 40 years in the health field and has been helping at the zoo for 13 years.

I met Pat at the Kingdom of the Apes exhibit which is one of her favorite assignments. She was quick to remind the group that had gathered there that there are two orangutan families that include a new baby.

As Pat was talking, Fajar, pressed his nose against the glass which is his usual greeting. Fajar is the son of Bajik and LeeLa. The second family in the same location includes baby Akyli, parents Boomer and Yasmin, and eight year old son, Walkil.

As visitors watch the antics of the orangutans and gorillas, Pat was eager to share her message about endangered species that aren’t as lucky as the zoo residents.

She explained that the environments all over the world, especially in Indonesia, are being destroyed to gain palm oil. She urges people to check the food labels when they shop and boycott products with palm oil as an ingredient. “It’s in everything,” she warns.

Kirkja, the baby elephant, is up to 650 pounds and is well protected by her mother.

It’s fun and easy to feed the giraffes from a raised deck that brings you up to their height. For a $6 fee, you can purchase four leaves of Romaine lettuce to feed the giraffes — except for the baby who we were told was not old enough. Goodness knows how many leaves the giraffe could have retrieved with his 18” tongue, but he appeared to be happy with the four I fed him.

Other animal treats are sold at the stops where animal feeding is encouraged, including at the Barnyard where I made friends with a goat with a handful of pellets. Taking food to the zoo is a big “No No.”

From the Broadway entrance into the zoo, the aquarium is not far and an excellent place to relax while watching the constant motion of the fish. The aquarium is popular with children because the glass walls are at their eye level so it easy for them to see the fish.

The younger visitors and some adults are attracted to the Touch Tank where they can reach in and touch a stingray or baby shark. The aquarium holds 178,000 gallons of water with 3,000 fish and aquatic animals to view. Signs defining each specimen are posted.

The walkways are so well groomed that you forget how far you have walked. There are even elevators that assist you in getting down to the tunnel which connects both sides of the zoo under the Anthony Wayne Trail. It’s a lot of walking but great exercise.

Planning to eat during a zoo adventure is worthwhile. Eateries include Beastro Beer & Wine Garden, Birdfeeder, Monarch Marketplace, and Timberline Bakery and Grill on the main path.

The eateries features take out service and customers eat at nearby picnic tables. My chicken salad on a colossal croissant sandwich was superb. Food choices are prepared on the zoo commissary.

Our group of four took advantage of Senior Discovery Day, being held every Wednesday in October. Seniors are admitted free and that includes parking. Wheelchairs, motorized scooters, and wagons for children are available to rent.

The events that are scheduled for the remainder of October are as follows: On Wednesday, there is a tour of the Aviary, on Oct. 23 — bingo with a zoo twist, and Oct. 30 — mysteries beneath the water at the Aquarium.

Here’s a tip: The fabulous Lights before Christmas will run Nov. 22 thru Dec. 31.

Mary Alice Powell is a retired Blade food editor. Contact her at poseypowell@aol.com.