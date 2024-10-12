Open in App
    • The Blade

    Northview's Peisley, Maumee Valley's Shannon win district singles girls tennis titles

    By BLADE STAFF,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0xKu_0w4gxDwg00

    PORT CLINTON — Northview senior Maddie Peisley defeated Anthony Wayne ninth-grader Jillian To 6-1, 6-2 to claim the Division I singles title at the district girls tennis championships Saturday.

    Earlier Saturday, Peisley defeated Mansfield Madison’s Emma Reynolds 6-0, 6-0, and To topped Bowling Green’s Julia Barnett 6-3, 6-2. Both Peisley and To advance to the state tournament Thursday-Saturday at the College of Wooster.

    Anthony Wayne junior Mara Boyd and sophomore Cora Langenderfer took the Division I doubles title, defeating Perrysburg juniors Penelope Giammarco and Madison Watkins 6-1, 6-2.

    Boyd and Langenderfer beat Notre Dame Academy’s Beth Miller and Emily Miller 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals, while Giammarco and Watkins topped Ashland’s Elena Hayes and Hannah Miller 6-0, 6-1. The Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg duos both qualify for state competition.

    In Division II singles, Maumee Valley sophomore Mari-Yona Shannon defeated Lima Shawnee senior Ava Patel 6-0, 6-2 for the championship.

    Shannon topped Norwalk’s Ana Osborn 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals, while Patel beat Bryan’s Caitlyn DeWitt 6-2, 7-5. All four advance to state tournament play, with DeWitt winning the third-place seeding match 6-2, 6-0.

    Ottawa Hills junior Bryn Tangeman and ninth-grader Taylor Kayse won the D-II doubles title, defeating Maumee Valley juniors Layan Ridi and Sofia Avram 6-2, 6-0.

    Tangeman and Kayse topped Port Clinton’s Grace Arnold and Nora Pixler 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals, while Ridi and Avram beat Lima Central Catholic’s Claire Jankowski and Alexa Heffner 6-0, 6-1. All four advance to state tournament play, with Arnold and Pixer taking the third-place seeding match 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.

