Video: BGSU's Kids Day helmets featured on ESPN segment

BOWLING GREEN — The Bowling Green State University football team’s Kids Day inspired helmets were featured on ESPN’s Gear Up segment on Saturday morning.

The helmets will be worn by BGSU players during Saturday’s game against Northern Illinois at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Winners of the kids logo design contest, chosen back in July, were Tegan Friemering, 13, and Ida Falck, 12.

BGSU’s offensive players will don Ida’s logo drawing on one side of their helmet. Tegan’s logo drawing will be on the defense’s helmets.

Watch the segment here:

Bowling Green (2-3) looks for its second straight win when it hosts Northern Illinois (3-2). Opening kick is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.