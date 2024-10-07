Community leaders, organizations ask for community to vote in favor of tax levies in November

Community faith leaders came together to show their support and asked residents to vote “yes” for Issues 19, 29, and 30 at a news conference hosted by the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Toledo and Vicinity on Monday at Mount Nebo Baptist Church.

Three local institutions — Toledo Public Schools, the Area Office on Aging of Northwest Ohio, and Lucas County Children’s Services — are requesting various tax levies to keep the money coming and their individual services running.

Randy Muth, executive director of Lucas County Children Services, advocated for Issue 30, a 1.5-mill, five-year levy which would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $52.50 annually.

“We know that adverse exposure to adverse childhood experiences actually changes the physiology of your brain,” Mr. Muth said. “It makes kids more susceptible to obesity, anxiety, [and] heart disease. We also know that if we get comprehensive, intensive and early treatment, we can reverse all of those negative outcomes and that’s what we want to provide for these kids.”

Mr. Muth said the agency has been helping many children with the psychological effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The vacuum in effective mental health services exacerbated the level of intensity of issues such as untreated substance issues, he said.

“As a result, kids are coming to us far more down the road as far as trauma exposure to adverse childhood experiences and it’s making it more difficult to reverse those effects,” Mr. Muth said.

During the news conference, Mr. Muth quoted Isaiah 1:17 in the Bible, which “tells us to seek justice for the fatherless.”

“Some versions say, ‘Take up the cause of the fatherless,’” Mr. Muth said. “I think it means the same thing. I think what it means is that when there are children who have parents who either cannot or will not provide for them, it becomes our responsibility to care for these poor, innocent children who find themselves in this situation through no fault of their own.”

The Rev. Cedric Brock, pastor of Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church and president of the Interdenominational Ministers’ Alliance, urged voters to support the levy to support “the next lawyers, the next doctors, [and] the next teachers.”

The alliance is a monthly gathering of pastors to share and promote community initiatives.

“We’re excited to give our support from the community, from the faith-based community and we will, once again, ask our voters to get out and vote for Issue 30,” he said.

Representatives from the Office on Aging and Lucas County Senior Citizens Committee asked support for Issue 29, which is a renewal of the 0.75-mill levy as well as a new 0.25-mill increase which would over five years cost the owner of a $100,000 home an average of $6 a year.

Justin Moor, president and chief executive officer, said 70 percent of their funding comes from the levy, which allows the groups to provide services like home care, adult care, senior services.

“If this levy does not pass, 70 percent of the funding for things like home-delivered meals in Lucas County for older adults goes away,” he said. “It’s extremely important that we support the seniors that have helped build our community into the great place that it is today.”

Toledo Public Schools Superintendent Romules Durant asked for “yes” votes when it comes time for voters to decide on Issue 19, a 3.8-mill tax levy that will cost the average owner of a $100,000 home $133 annually. The issue also includes a bond request of 2.018 mills for school building improvements that would cost an additional $71 annually on a home valued at $100,000.

Mr. Durant said this is the first time the school district has asked county residents for “new money” in 11 years.

If the levy passes in November, he said, the money will be used to completely renovate TPS’ Scott Park campus, building three academies on the 288,000 square foot property.

“We’ve kept our promise that Toledo Public Schools will continue to create innovative schools without asking the community for new money each and every year,” Mr. Durant said. “At the same time, what we’re looking to do is renovate Scott Park, bring residency as well as recreational activities all within Scott Park’s campus.”

Go to the Lucas County Board of Elections website for a sample ballot that includes all of the issues up for vote in the Nov. 5 election.