Walleye open training camp with energy, optimism

The clang of the puck bouncing off the bright white boards, the swaying of the glass, and the sharp slapping sound of sticks on the ice marked the unmistakable sounds of the return of hockey to the Huntington Center.

The Toledo Walleye opened training camp on Monday with abundant energy and optimism of producing another memorable ECHL season.

The wait finally ended for a dozen players and coaching staff of a Walleye team that last played in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals in Independence, Mo. on May 27.

“It's exciting,” second-year Walleye coach Pat Mikesch said. “We were talking in the coaches' room how it feels like it took forever to get to this day. So just to be out here is special because we know how fast it all happens now.”

A total of 13 players who suited up for the Walleye last season are back in the fold. That team posted a 48-14-9 record (.739 winning percentage) and finished first in the ECHL Central Division.

Forwards Brandon Hawkins, Mitchell Lewandowski, Trenton Bliss, Dalton Messina, Sam Craggs, Conlan Keenan, Brandon Kruse, and Darian Pilon are back along with defensemen Thomas Farrell, Grant Gabriele, Jed Pietila, Cole Cameron, and Brendon Michaelian. Goalie Jan Bednar also is back.

“It's a reset with a couple of additions that we really like, really fit what we want to do,” Mikesch said. “So there's an excitement level of knowing we have 72 games in front of us. Right now, we want to be prepared for that first road trip.”

The Walleye open the regular season at the ECHL expansion Bloomington Bison on Saturday, Oct. 19. Toledo will have five road games to start the season. Toledo's home opener is on Friday, Nov. 1 against Wheeling.

All four of the team's captains — Hawkins, Keenan, Craggs, and Bliss — are back.

“It's a really fun day,” Keenan said. “Everyone's excited to be back on the ice. We're already working our [butts] off. We'll keep pushing each other to make each other better. These next two weeks will really ramp up the compete level and it'll keep going. It's a good group that's going to be tenacious. We really want to win.”

Another familiar face on the ice is former Walleye forward Tyler Spezia. The Bowling Green State University product started his career in Toledo before advancing up to Toledo's American Hockey League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. Spezia has played in 79 games for the Walleye, averaging 0.75 points per game in a Toledo uniform.

“It's a little bit weird, but it's mostly excitement,” Spezia said shortly after the practice session ended. “Returning to a place I know very well, it's exciting jumping here on a really good hockey team with the message and the goal to win a championship. I know we don't talk about that, or that we should, but that is the expectation. That's what we're pushing for. And today was a good start in that direction.”

Spezia was a key part of the 2018-19 Walleye team that was the first in franchise history to reach the Kelly Cup Finals.

“Just looking around, I was part of a couple of banners up there, and so it's a little bit of a trip down memory lane,” he said. “I'm a Walleye again and I'm excited.”

Hawkins, who became just the second Walleye player to win the ECHL's MVP, is back after setting franchise single-season records in goals scored (40) and points (93).

“It's great to be back with a lot of the individuals from last year, and then adding some sprinkles with the new guys who all seem like great guys and they're really good hockey players,” Hawkins said. “It's a special season for me. I get to play with my lifelong friend Tyler Spezia. It'll be a lot of fun.”

On Sunday, the Detroit Red Wings assigned goaltender Gage Alexander to the Walleye.

The team also received forwards Carson Bantle and Gabriel Seger, defenseman Chaz Reddekopp, and goaltender Jan Bednar from their AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids.

Bednar split time in net in Toledo with John Lethemon, who signed to play overseas, last season.

Bantle, who is a 6-foot-4 and 194-pound left winger, played three seasons at the University of Wisconsin. He had 19 points in 39 games as a senior. Seger, a 6-4 and 209-pound center/left winger, played at Cornell University and had 44 points in 35 games as a senior.

Mikesch said he saw both Bantle and Seger when they were in training camp with the Red Wings.

“I thought they both had good camps,” Mikesch said. “They're both coming right out of NCAA and they had great [college] careers. Now it's just taking that first step in professional hockey here.”

Alexander (6-6, 205 pounds) was a fifth round NHL draft pick of the Anaheim Ducks. Alexander played in 19 games for the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers last season, posting a 5-8-1 record and a 3.76 goals-against average.

Reddekopp, a 6-3 and 225-pound defenseman, was captain of the Kalamazoo Wings last season and ranked second in the ECHL with 194 penalty minutes.

Mikesch had no plans for easing into camp. The practice was intense, somewhat physical, and always energetic. He said he wants his group to be prepared for the preseason opener on Friday at Kalamazoo and the home exhibition game on Saturday against the K-Wings.

“It won't be long and I told the team I didn't care how tired we are going into Friday, we're going to work hard this week,” he said.

Camp also will be filled with off-ice work, including video sessions.

“We will install systems every day and build off of them next week,” he said.

The team specifically worked on breakouts, transition, and defensive groupings and positioning on Monday.

“We just need to work together, keeping it as simple as possible in transition, and then the second half was all about our D zone,” Mikesch said.

The emphasis will be working as groups of five players in the defensive zone.

“We had some great video with the guys before both sessions and they get some live reps,” Mikesch said.

In one drill, the players battled in a portion end in front of the goaltender is cordoned off at one side of the net out to one of the circles. The drill, which is called the “bomber flop,” is a staple in the Red Wings system.

“It's a great little small area where guys into each other. For the most part, they don't bump into each other in the summer, so the first time they get to work in those tighter quarters and make it feel a little bit more game,” Mikesch said.

While the coaching staff doesn't hand out a syllabus like the first day of school, the players have videos to study on their computers and media devices.

“The old school of putting it on paper is kind of going away,” Mikesch said. “Now everything's on a flat screen in the room, and they get to see the systems on there and go out and train.”

The Walleye also have a new, full-time goaltender coach this season. Austin Keiser, a native of Atlanta, played for the ECHL’s Atlanta Gladiators and was their voluntary goalie coach last year.

With two Red Wings goaltending prospects, Bednar and Alexander, in Toledo, Detroit officials wanted a full-time goalie coach in Toledo.

Mikesch said the Walleye nearly hired a full-time goaltender coach last season. Instead, Phil Osaer, the Red Wings head of goaltending scouting and development, split time between Grand Rapids and Toledo.

“We just felt it was important in talking with the Detroit organization, knowing that we're gonna have two of their goalies that are developing here, we'd have somebody here full time,” Mikesch said.

Mikesch said Keiser also will take on the responsibilities of being the team's video coordinator.

“Austin's going to be a great fit here,” Mikesch said.

Mikesch conceded that the first day of camp was easier this year than it was in his first year last season.

“The players were still trying to get to know me as much as each other,” he said. “This year we have such a big core back, it's valuable just for the communication alone. The terminology becomes that much easier when half the room is familiar with, you. They can share my message.”