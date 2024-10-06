Powell: Apple Butter weekend comes to Grand Rapids

Here in Grand Rapids, Ohio, we’re getting ready for company; lots of company, some say 40,000 visitors.

Next Sunday is Apple Butter Fest when the village on the Maumee River rolls out the welcome mat with a variety of attractions. Visitors can expect plenty of good food, musical entertainment, shopping from vendors, local history experiences, and, of course, apple butter.

The Apple Butter Fest is sponsored by the Grand Rapids Historical Society. Funds support various year-round events.

According to Steve Kryder, who is co-chairman of the festival with Chuck Thomas, the preparation of the apple butter from apples to jarred spreads requires the dedication of volunteers who gathered at the Old Fire Station to peel bushes of apples into slices.

Some volunteers attack the peeling mission with only a paring knife while others have more advanced equipment, including apple peelers.

The volunteers peeled 35 bushels of a variety of apples including jonathan, jonagold, empire, and cortland from Hoen’s Orchard in Delta, Ohio.

The peeled apples were sufficient to make two batches of butter in the two 50 gallon copper kettles belonging to the Kryder family. The colossal apple butter recipe continues with the grinding of the sliced apples.

The addition of apple cider is critical to the flavor of the finished product. 50 gallons of cider is boiled down to 10 gallons of syrup over an open wood fire in each kettle.

On the day of the big stir, the cider is reheated and the ground apples are added and the project is declared ready to stir, a 6 hour project. Townspeople look forward to the stir as a social event.

The last step is the sweetening with 75 pounds of sugar. Then they fill 700 ½ pint jars. Just for the record, 3,500 jars were washed and sterilized at Ohio State University Agricultural Incubator facility in Bowling Green.

Who wouldn’t agree, it is a good value for $7 a jar.

A second peel will be held at the Old Fire Station on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The reason for a second peel is to be sure of an ample supply of apple butter on Sunday.

Each year that I have lived in Grand Rapids and shared in the excitement of Apple Butter Sunday, I have been awed by the work and planning of festival committees that bring all of the different factions that blend like a beautiful painting.

When the festival opens and, slowly but surely, the crowds gather, the music is joyful, the shops are welcoming, and demonstrations on the towpath are underway.

The towpath is the location of living history demonstrations. In real life, it is a strip of land bordering the river and the canal, a popular hiking trail.

But for the Apple Butter Fest, the towpath is the ideal stage for all manner of demonstrations in living history.

Festival veterans will remember Karin McGilvery as the soap lady who demonstrated the art of soap making. She has a new interest for towpath visitors this year. Karin, a long time piano teacher, will be playing the melodeon. She defines it as a squeeze button box. Her daughter, Maggie, repaired the 1800 instrument.

Karin’s family is also a part of the towpath demonstrations. Maggie will demonstrate sewing and knitting from yarn that she has spun.

Karin’s husband and son, Washington Irving II, will cook over an open fire and tell stories. Their son, Washington Irving III, will demonstrate the art of flintknapping.

A full schedule of musical programs is scheduled throughout the day. Lisa Hatfield is the chair of entertainment as well as the set up and tear down committee.

She is pleased that the Plymouth Michigan Fife and Drum Corps, a youth group, will entertain at the Old Fire Station from 11 a.m. to noon and again at 1:30 p.m. on the Towpath. Members wear 10 pound red, white, and blue uniforms which are replicas of those worn by George Washington’s personal foot soldiers.

Visitors will have all day to catch the music of the Wes Linenkugel Quartet, a group made up of dulcimer, fiddle, bass, and guitar players performing next to the Town Hall. Other musical programs include Glass City Dixieland Band, Crabgrass, and Ol’ Creek Road.

Any review of the fest would not be complete without recognition to the Boy Scouts who work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help set up and clean up. This year, thanks go to Troop 75 from Defiance.