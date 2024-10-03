Hendel: Several preview events pave way for opera season

AFTER a summer hiatus, a wine reception at the Bottle Shop at Mancy’s Italian served as a kickoff to the Toledo Opera Guild season.

The event, on Sept. 16, highlighted the Toledo Opera's production of Puccini’s Tosca which is slated for Oct. 18 and 20 at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. respectively at the historic Valentine Theatre. For tickets, visit toledoopera.org . Tosca is made possible by the Ohio Arts Council.

Jim Norman , general director of the Toledo Opera and Kevin Bylsma, artistic director, enthusiastically told the story of Puccini’s Tosca as guests munched on pizza, jumbo shrimp, and Italian meatballs while sipping wine.

Tosca , one of the world’s most loved operas, is set in the year 1800 in Rome in the middle of a war between Napoleon and the Austrian empire. The drama includes double-crossing and torture in between the romantic love story.

It is presented in Italian with English captions.

Zoe Young , the Bottle Shop manager, presented three Italian wines for tasting. She also donated a gift basket for the evening’s raffle.

Attending the spirited get-together were Suzanne Rorick , recently retired general director of Toledo Opera and her husband, J.B. Rorick ; Toledo Opera board chairman Joel Gorski and his wife Clare Gorski , and Toledo Opera Guild co-presidents, Barbara Brown and Cindy Niggemyer .

Also seen were supporters Pat Nowak , past president, Bonnie Wrobel and her daughter, Kelly Wrobel , past president, and John Lung , Kelly’s husband, Carol Gibbs and Brenda Ray .

Kudos to hosts Jane Wurth and Shelli Jacobs who planned and sponsored the event.

THE Get Into the Spirit of Opera pop up event to celebrate the upcoming production of Puccini's Tosca is Thursday from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Bellwether at Toledo Spirits, 1301 N. Summit St.

The event will feature a signature cocktail, a raffle-style drawing for a date-night package, a free preview by the cast of Tosca , and more, as well as a drawing for two tickets to opening night of Tosca on Oct. 18 and a $75 gift certificate for Toledo Spirits/Bellwether.

A PEEK Behind the Curtain in anticipation of Tosca is slated for Oct. 15 at the Valentine Theatre. After wine and hors d’oeuvres, an hour tour behind the scenes of Tosca will be led by director Norman of the rehearsal space, stage and set, dressing rooms and costumes, orchestra pit, and wigs, and makeup. In the meantime there will be hustle and bustle as the cast prepares for their first full dress rehearsal. Tickets to the event are $65 per person. Call the Toledo Opera Office at 419-255-SING. The RSVP deadline is Tuesday.

THE Press Club of Toledo's annual Touchstone Awards was Sept. 26 at the Valentine. Bravo to the many journalists who were recognized in addition to community awards including Debra Monagan , Ambrea Mikolajczyk , Mark Zaborney , and me! The best part in addition to being honored was hobnobbing with fellow journalists and getting many emails and calls from longtime fellow communications folks as well as community supporters, a few who surprised me by being there. Thanks!

And also thanks to the sponsors: Adams Street Publishing Co., Owens Corning, SSOE, Nuestra Gente, Toledo Free Press, Communica, Buckeye Broadband, BCSN, BCAN, and The Blade. A special shout out goes to the two scholarship winners: Autumn Vasquez and Allison McVicker .

For photos of the event go to toledopressclub.com or toledoblade.com website.