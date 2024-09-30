Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Blade

    Several more Williams County livestock facilities have come back into compliance

    By By Tom Henry / Blade staff writer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FHGJS_0vpIpH9H00

    COLUMBUS — Eleven of 16 Williams County livestock facilities have resolved their outstanding Ohio Department of Agriculture claims over illegal manure-management practices this year.

    Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge, through an agency spokesman, told The Blade in an email recently that those facilities met deadlines for removing open manure stockpiles and creating better systems for handling the waste by their given Sept. 1 deadline.

    The state agriculture inspection ran parallel to one in the Edon-Montpelier area ordered by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. In that case, seven of 10 facilities were found to be in compliance by the Sept. 1 deadline.

    Inspectors from both the ODA and the Ohio EPA returned to that area shortly after Labor Day to do follow-up inspections. The Ohio EPA released its results first.

    According to information provided in an email, Mr. Baldridge has extended deadlines for some facilities and issued $20,000 fines to those that were found to be operating without a permit. All have been given new compliance deadlines, the agency said.

    “ODA will continue to communicate and engage with all property owners to ensure they are following Ohio laws and rules,” the statement reads.

    An Ohio EPA spokesman said recently that agency had found “significant improvement” at many of the sites it had been investigating.

    Schmucker Family Farms owns all or most of the facilities in question.

    The two state agencies have said they are trying to protect vulnerable waterways, including Fish Creek, the St. Joseph River, and the Maumee River.

    Thousands of young beef cattle are housed at those facilities. Most of the animals are between 100 and 700 pounds. Many of the sites were accused of improperly managing manure or having other issues related to livestock operations.

    Many were operating at or near the threshold of 1,000 cattle for unpermitted livestock facilities.

    Two were found to be far in excess of that, according to state records.

    A common denominator has been large, uncontained piles of manure — or manure stockpiles, as they’re called in state violations. There were no permits issued for those piles nor other measures to contain manure when they were discovered earlier this year.

    A spokesman for the family, Michael Schmucker, could not be reached for comment Monday.

    Mr. Schmucker has said in the past, though, that he and others are generally pleased with the help the Ohio EPA and the ODA have given them to help get them into compliance. He also has said the family has a good working relationship with both agencies.

    Sandy Bihn, Lake Erie Waterkeeper director, said she and others remained concerned about how cattle waste is being managed.

    “How do we know that the cattle were not simply moved to another site that will meet the permit requirements and allow for manure runoff?” she asked. “The violation resolution is site-specific, and does not address where the manure went and if cattle were moved.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Sjl
    1d ago
    big agricultural has epa in there pocket
    crazy world
    1d ago
    Not the pig farm going to farmer stinks , awful. Burns your eyes!The smell can’t even have a family picnic. Sad being here 20 years. And now I’m in the house . Can’t enjoy flowering, garden . And family time just awful.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
    Latin Times6 days ago
    Residents in Michigan town with Harris signs say they're being targeted
    CBS Detroit7 days ago
    Popular Michigan Spot Crowned 'Best Bakery' In The Entire State
    WKQI Channel 9552 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Ohio trucking co. owner sentenced to prison for illegally consolidating loads, failing to deliver cargo
    CDLLife6 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Five Unsolved Missing Persons Cases in Ohio
    Where are they? Podcast3 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson14 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Tupelo Woman Arrested for Child Endangerment
    Mississippi News Group23 days ago
    FATAL ACCIDENT NEAR ARCHBOLD CLAIMS LIFE OF A NAPOLEON MAN
    iheart.com6 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena21 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy