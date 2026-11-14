BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Jimmie Hale Mission will open a warming station Saturday night as a freeze warning takes effect across central Alabama.

The station opens at 6 p.m. Saturday and runs until 7 a.m. Sunday at 3420 2nd Ave. North in Birmingham. It is open to men, women and families who are unhoused or without heat, with warm meals, cold-weather clothing and supplies.

A free shuttle will run from Linn Park from 6 to 7 p.m. The station is also reachable on the Metro orange line to the Sloss Furnace stop. Women and children may also use Pathways, at 409 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, as a separate space.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning from midnight Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday, with lows as low as 28 in central Alabama and about 32 in Birmingham.

The city is backing the station with funding, and a police officer will be on site. Donations of paper plates, soft fruit, breakfast bars and bottled water may be dropped off at the Mission.

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