MOBILE, Ala. — Five people were arrested Thursday in connection with a July shooting on Rickarby Street in which a 51-year-old woman was shot in the head in her driveway.

The Mobile Police Department announced the arrests Thursday, nearly four months after the shooting on July 22. Three adults, all 18, were identified as Dantarious Tremaine Franklin, Alex Ray Porter and Markil De’Shun Vaughn Tolbert. Two juveniles were also arrested and will be charged as adults, police said. The juveniles’ names were not released.

All five face charges of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The victim, Genade Colley, 51, was shot after pulling into her driveway on Rickarby Street, her family told FOX10 News in July. Gunfire also struck a nearby home, but no one inside was hurt. Colley was still recovering nearly four months after the shooting, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Mobile Police Chief William Jackson announced the arrests at a news conference Thursday. Bond hearings for the three adults were scheduled for Friday.

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