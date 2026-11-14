HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville City Schools earned an A on the Alabama State Report Card for the first time, scoring 90 for the 2025-26 school year, the district announced Thursday.

The score is up one point from last year’s 89 and eight points from the 82 the district scored four years ago. It is the district’s highest score ever.

“Earning an A is a tremendous accomplishment for Huntsville City Schools and a reflection of the hard work taking place in our classrooms every day,” said Dr. Clarence Sutton, superintendent of Huntsville City Schools. “This achievement belongs to our students, teachers, school leaders, support staff, families, and community partners who share our commitment to excellence.”

Sixteen of the district’s 43 graded schools earned an A, up from 15 last year. Three schools scored a perfect 100: Hampton Cove Elementary School, Monte Sano Elementary School and New Century Technology High School.

Huntsville High School improved four points, from 90 to 94, keeping its A. Jemison High School rose 12 points, from 69 to 81, and Grissom High School rose eight points, from 77 to 85.

Huntsville was one of 13 Alabama districts to earn its first A on this year’s report card, according to an Alabama Daily News analysis of the state results. Statewide, Alabama’s public schools earned their highest overall score yet, 88.27, a B.

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