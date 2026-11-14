MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The city of Montgomery will give away free Thanksgiving turkeys Friday morning in its second annual turkey drive.

The drive-thru event, Feeding Montgomery: Turkey Drive 2026, runs from 7 a.m. until supplies last Friday, Nov. 20, in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter at 6495 Atlanta Highway. Mayor Steven L. Reed is hosting the drive with Walmart as the lead sponsor, which is providing the turkeys.

Turkeys are free, one per vehicle, on a first-come, first-served basis. Drivers are asked to stay in their vehicles and follow on-site instructions.

Last year’s inaugural drive, held at the Walmart on Ann Street, distributed more than 1,000 turkeys, beverages and vouchers to Montgomery families. More information is available at montgomeryal.gov.

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