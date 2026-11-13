MONTGOMERY — The City of Montgomery hosts its Veterans Day Celebration on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Central Alabama Montgomery VA Clinic, 8105 Veterans Way.

The celebration opens with a parade at 10 a.m., followed by a resource fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a ceremony at 1 p.m. featuring the 151st Army National Guard Band.

A food drive runs throughout the event, collecting donations for the Heart of Alabama Food Bank and the Wounded Warrior Project. Organizers ask for canned goods, rice, pasta, peanut butter and cereal.

The event is free, and no registration is required.

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