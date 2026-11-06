Juvenile Charged in Legion Field Shooting That Killed One

BIRMINGHAM — Birmingham police have charged a 17-year-old juvenile with murder in the shooting that killed one person and injured eight others outside Legion Field following the Magic City Classic on Saturday night, Oct. 31.

The juvenile, whose name has not been released, was also charged with possession of a machine gun conversion device, according to the Birmingham Police Department. The victim who died was identified as 19-year-old Dre’Shawn Thomas of Birmingham. Separate shootings were reported in the 400 block of Graymont Avenue and the area of 3rd Street West and Graymont Avenue. One of the eight other victims remains in critical condition; the other seven are in stable condition.

The juvenile was apprehended shortly after the shots were fired and placed on a 48-hour felony hold. He will be taken to the Jefferson County Jail and held with no bond.

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