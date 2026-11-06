Arrest Made in South Birmingham Homicide

BIRMINGHAM — Birmingham police have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday in south Birmingham.

Simeon Wallace was taken into custody on Nov. 2 and charged with murder in the shooting of Brian Keith Lowe Jr. in the 1900 block of 2nd Avenue South, according to the Birmingham Police Department. Wallace will be taken to the Jefferson County Jail, where he will be held with no bond.

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