Montgomery Makes History, Flips Huntsville House Seat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Democrat Allison Montgomery defeated Republican incumbent Phillip Rigsby in Alabama House District 25 on Tuesday, becoming the first openly transgender person elected to the Alabama Legislature.

Montgomery received 12,456 votes, or 53.2 percent, to Rigsby’s 10,929 votes, or 46.7 percent, according to unofficial results from the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. The Associated Press called the race.

The district covers portions of Madison and Limestone counties. Republicans had held the seat for two decades, and Rigsby won it by about 16 points in 2022.

Montgomery, 32, a software engineer born and raised in Huntsville, campaigned on affordability, public education and health care access. The results remain unofficial pending the formal election process.

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