Bulls Host Knoxville Again Friday on Health Care Hero Night

BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Bulls host the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Pelham Civic Complex, on Health Care Hero Night.

It is a rematch of last Saturday in Pelham, when Knoxville beat Birmingham 1-0 on a second-period goal, with Knoxville goaltender Stephen Green stopping all 31 shots he faced. The Bulls are 3-3 after a three-game weekend that opened with a 5-3 win over Athens on Oct. 30 and closed with a 3-2 loss at Pensacola on Sunday.

Friday’s game is the Bulls’ first home game since the Oct. 31 meeting with Knoxville. The Bulls play at Athens on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CT.

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