Lost-Luggage Ski Sale Returns to Scottsboro Saturday

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Unclaimed Baggage holds its 45th annual Ski Sale on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT at 509 West Willow Street in Scottsboro.

The sale offers more than 50,000 square feet of ski gear, winter wear and holiday finds at up to 80 percent off retail, sourced from lost luggage. New product is released in waves throughout the day, with a second sales floor set up under a tent outside the main store.

The campout starts Friday at 6 p.m., with pizza, fire pits, s’mores, games and movies. The first 45 people in line get a 45-minute head start to shop before the doors open, plus a $45 Unclaimed Baggage gift card and a free Ski Sale T-shirt. Tent rentals are $15 per person and include a sleeping bag and air mattress.

Every guest who attends Saturday can enter to win a 2026-27 Epic Pass, a season pass covering more than 90 destinations worldwide.

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