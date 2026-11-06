UAB Men Open at Home Against Nicholls in Renovated Bartow

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UAB men’s basketball plays its first home game of the season Friday when it hosts Nicholls at 6:30 p.m. CT at a newly renovated Bartow Arena, on ESPN+.

The Blazers are 0-1 after a 99-78 loss at McNeese on Monday in the Field of 68 Opening Day Marathon. Nicholls is 1-0.

Friday is the first of UAB’s eight nonconference home games, and the first men’s game in the renovated Bartow. UAB Athletics is promoting the home debut with $5 upper-bowl tickets, a T-shirt for the first 1,000 fans and a Full Moon BBQ sandwich giveaway for the first 250 UAB students.

UAB head coach Andy Kennedy’s Blazers have won 20 or more games in six straight seasons.

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