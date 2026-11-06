BIRMINGHAM — UAB women’s basketball opened its 2026-27 season with a 77-67 win over Fisk on Wednesday night at a newly renovated Bartow Arena.

Hailey Jackson, a junior forward transfer from Hutchinson Community College and a first-team junior college All-American, led the Blazers with 29 points on 12-of-17 shooting, including three three-pointers. Fisk’s Ari Branch matched her with 29 points, scoring 22 in the first half and going 5-for-8 from three-point range.

Fisk, an NAIA program from Nashville, played with only seven available players and led most of the first quarter, pushing ahead 21-15 before UAB closed to trail 41-40 at halftime.

Ashley Garner, the 6-2 junior forward from the College of Southern Idaho, finished with a game-high 15 rebounds — seven offensive — and nine points after recording just one rebound at halftime. Peyton Bradley added 14 points for UAB, Viktoria Ranisavljevic had eight assists, and Nya Burns scored 10 off the bench.

UAB took control in the fourth quarter, outscoring Fisk 20-12. Eleecia Carter, one of only three returning players, hit a 28-foot three-pointer to make it 71-58 with 5:24 remaining. UAB shot 10-for-34 from three-point range and outscored Fisk 38-28 in the paint.

Fisk is coached by Victoria Crawford, a Birmingham native. Attendance was 308.

UAB next plays at South Alabama at 1 p.m. Saturday in Mobile.

The post UAB Women Rally Past Fisk 77-67 in Season Opener appeared first on Birmingham Free Press.