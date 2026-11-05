Memphis Edges UAB 2-1 in Women’s Soccer Regular-Season Finale

BIRMINGHAM — Memphis beat UAB 2-1 on Tuesday night at PNC Field in the regular-season finale, completing a fourth straight unbeaten American Conference regular season.

Memphis (11-3-3, 8-0-2 American) extended its conference unbeaten streak to 39 consecutive matches, dating to the 2022 season. UAB (9-8-1, 6-4-0 American) finished third in the conference standings, its highest conference finish in four seasons as a member of the league.

Freshman Abby Forsgren opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, assisted by Ai Kitagawa, giving Memphis a 1-0 lead at halftime. UAB equalized in the 59th minute when Lailah Stewart converted a penalty kick, her seventh goal of the season.

Kitagawa restored the Memphis lead in the 77th minute with an unassisted goal, her ninth of the season and 25th of her Memphis career. UAB goalkeeper Leah Parsons kept the Blazers within reach, recording a season-high nine saves, including a stop on Kitagawa’s penalty kick in the 83rd minute.

Memphis outshot UAB 16-5, including an 11-3 edge in shots on goal.

Despite the loss, UAB earned the No. 3 seed in the American Conference Championship and will face No. 6 seed Temple at 10 a.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 8, in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

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