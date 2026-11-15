During her WTA Finals match against Elina Svitolina, social media mouthreaders noticed that Aryna Sabalenka, while speaking Russian, said vile words about Ukrainians.

While many assumed those words were uttered at her opponent, Sabalenka set the record straight indicating that Svitolina was not the target of her offensive language.

It is unclear if her admission made the situation better.

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What Sabalenka said

Nov 13, 2026; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Ayrna Sabalenka, left, reaches to shake the umpires hand after she was defeated by Elina Svitolina, who is walking to her chair, following their match in the WTA Finals at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

She allegedly said: “Those f***ing Ukrainians, for f***’s sake!” Or was it “That f***ing Ukrainian b***h, for f***’s sake!”

Sabalenka’s social media post confirms that she said something of this nature. She wrote: “I want to clarify something from my recent match that is circulating online. My comment was not directed at Elina. I was frustrated with a small group of spectators aggressively cheering my mistakes, and I reacted emotionally in the moment. That said, I should have handled my frustration differently and I apologise to anyone I offended.”

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Not a good look for women’s tennis this year at WTA Finals

Women’s tennis has taken a sour turn at this year’s WTA Finals with Jessica Pegula’s hot mic comments, the lack of a group photo, and this Sabalenka incident.

There was a time, not long ago, where the WTA players exhibited solidarity, respect, and good sportsmanship with each other despite being competitors.

Sadly those days are gone and replaced with avoiding congratulatory handshakes, talking behind each other’s backs, and saying vile words in matches.

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