No. 12 Texas Tech hopes to keep its nose in front as it hunts down a spot in the Big 12 Championship on the road to No. 25 Oklahoma State.

Oct 31, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) looks for an open receiver in their game with the Iowa State Cyclone at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

How to watch Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 9:30 PM EDT

Channel: ESPN

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

No. 25 Oklahoma State is suddenly a big player in the Big 12 conference debate as it prepares to host No. 12 Texas Tech on Saturday. The Cowboys are 4-2 in the Big 12 this season (tied with four other teams) and can draw level with the 5-1 Red Raiders (8-1 overall) with an upset win in Stillwater this weekend.

Texas Tech alum and former assistant coach Eric Morris has steadily built this Oklahoma State team into one of the most imposing offenses in the country. Led by the impressive arm of Drew Mestemaker, who has thrown for 2,962 yards (second in the country) and 29 touchdowns (first overall), the Cowboys are averaging 43.9 points scored per game, trailing only No. 7 Miami and North Texas in that metric.

Reigning Big 12 champion Texas Tech has had a recent shift at quarterback, meanwhile, with Will Hammond having recently been benched in favor of senior transfer Thomas Castellanos. Castellanos made his first start of the season against Arizona just two weeks ago but has thrown more touchdowns in two starts (seven) than Hammond has managed all season (six) despite throwing more than 1,000 yards fewer, while also rushing for three scores compared to Hammond’s two.

That dual threat sets the stage for what promises to be a blockbuster matchup, with all but one of Oklahoma State’s games this season producing at least 59 points to date. Texas Tech knows a spot in the Big 12 Championship game is there for the taking with three wins from its remaining three regular-season games, but the Cowboys have the potential to throw a major spanner in the works.

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