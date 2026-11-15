An American Conference showdown looms on Saturday night deep in the heart of Texas as the North Texas Mean Green (7-2) take their 5-0 conference mark into the Alamodome to face the UTSA Roadrunners (7-2), who enter with a 4-1 record in The American.

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Owen McCown (2) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

How to Watch North Texas vs UTSA

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Fubo (try for free)

North Texas ran its winning streak to six games last week, battering visiting Rice with 42 second-half points on its way to a 52-23 blowout. Jahiem White ran for three touchdowns, picking up 139 yards on 21 carries, while Tayven Jackson threw for 303 yards and a score while also running for a pair of TDs. Justin Stevenson also had a big game with five receptions for 117 yards.

UTSA looks to bounce back from a 60-29 primetime thumping at Florida Atlantic on Nov. 5 and the Owls gashed the Roadrunners for 339 rushing yards and scored eight offensive touchdowns. Owen McCown took five sacks while finishing 20-of-35 for 265 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Mekhi Anderson, who caught six balls for 117 yards. A’Marion Peterson ran for 77 yards and a score on six carries as well.

The Mean Green stopped a four-game skid against the Roadrunners with a 55-17 win at home last season, with UTSA leading the all-time series 8-6.

Jackson checks in with 2,880 passing yards and 23 touchdowns for North Texas while throwing five interceptions while White is third in the nation with 1,186 rushing yards and has 16 scores. Stevenson leads the receivers with 55 catches, 898 yards and eight TDs. McCown enters the game with 2,016 yards and 13 touchdowns against four picks for UTSA, with WIll Henderson III logging 682 rushing yards and Peterson scoring 11 times on the ground. Anderson has 35 catches, 434 yards and five TDs as well.

This is a great college football matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in and catch all the action.

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