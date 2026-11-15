Austin Reaves has been dealing with a left heel injury since going down against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The Los Angeles Lakers guard landed awkwardly during the game and later exited without returning.

Initial X-rays came back negative, and head coach JJ Redick later confirmed the injury was a heel bruise. The latest update on his condition is a concern for the Lakers ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

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Austin Reaves ruled out against Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves dribbles down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Reaves has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Reaves did not participate in Saturday’s practice because of the heel bruise, Redick said.

He was spotted wearing slides when reporters entered practice, but he had no wrap or protective boot on his left foot.

Reaves’ absence is a significant blow to the Lakers. He is averaging 24.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds through 12 games this season. He is also shooting 51.3% from the field and 40.9% from three-point range.

The Lakers will face the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

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