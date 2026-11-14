The South Carolina Gamecocks (6-3) look for their fifth straight win as they continue an unexpected College Football Playoff push with a visit to the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6) on Saturday night.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Caleb Herring (39) celebrates a stop against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

How to Watch South Carolina vs Arkansas

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026

Time: 7:45 PM ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: Fubo (try for free)

South Carolina moved up to No. 17 in the latest CFP rankings on the heels of its 17-9 Homecoming win over Texas A&M last week that improved the Gamecocks to 4-3 in the Southeastern Conference. Malik Orsan’s 43-yard field goal with 8:14 left gave South Carolina a 10-9 lead before LeNorris Sellers found a seam for a 41-yard touchdown with 1:19 remaining to ice the win. Sellers finished 20-of-31 for 251 yards and a short scoring pass to Mazeo Bennett Jr. early in the game and ran for 34 yards and a TD on six carries.

Arkansas took its second straight loss last week when Auburn kicked a 43-yard field goal with 33 seconds left to take a 26-23 decision at home. The Razorbacks led 10-0 early before the Tigers came back to lead 23-16. KJ Jackson threw a deep ball to Antonio Jordan for a 23-yard touchdown with 1:54 left to tie the game. Cam Settles ran for 100 yards on 16 carries while Jackson went 14-of-30 for 180 yards with a scoring pass and an interception while taking six sacks.

The Razorbacks lead the all-time series 14-10 and beat the Gamecocks at home in their most recent meeting in September 2022.

Sellers enters with 2,100 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions and leads the team with 637 rushing yards and seven scores. Bennett tops the receivers with 38 catches, 497 yards and five TDs. Jackson has 1,853 yards and eight touchdowns with six picks for Arkansas and Chris Marshall comes in with 48 receptions, 698 yards and two scores. Settles leads the ground attack with 314 yards and Jackson has four TD runs.

This is a great college football matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in and catch all the action.

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