The slime is back! The 2026 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards take center stage Saturday night, November 14, bringing together some of the biggest names in music, television, movies and sports for one of the year’s most entertaining awards shows.

Hosted by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Alex Warren, this year’s ceremony will feature celebrity appearances, live musical performances, fan-voted awards and plenty of Nickelodeon’s signature green slime. For the first time, the Kids’ Choice Awards will air live on both CBS and Nickelodeon, giving fans more ways to watch the celebration.

Taylor Swift leads this year’s nominees with six nominations, while Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter follow with five apiece. The ceremony will also recognize fan favorites across television, movies, music, sports and digital entertainment.

The 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards begin at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 14. Fans without cable can watch the ceremony live through Fubo, with eligible new subscribers potentially able to take advantage of a free trial.

How to watch the 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards for free

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM EDT

Channel: CBS, Nickelodeon

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

What time are the 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards tonight?

WATCH LIVE ON FUBO 2026 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Nov. 14 | 8 p.m. ET | CBS / Nickelodeon Free trial may be available to eligible new subscribers. Watch Live on Fubo →

The 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards begin Saturday, November 14, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 6 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. PT.

The 90-minute ceremony will be live from Television City in Los Angeles on CBS and Nickelodeon, with Fubo offering a cable-free viewing option through its participating CBS affiliates.

Who is hosting the 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards?

Alex Warren will host this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards, bringing his music career and social media popularity to Nickelodeon’s annual celebration.

The musical lineup includes Jamie Miller, Ashe, and electronic music duo Sofi Tukker, while Chris Pratt will receive the King of Comedy Award.

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Sabrina Carpenter are among the leading nominees, with popular movies, television shows, musicians, and athletes competing for Nickelodeon’s signature orange blimps.

With live performances, celebrity appearances and plenty of surprises, the 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards promise an entertaining night for viewers of all ages.

Fans can watch the ceremony live on CBS or stream it without cable through Fubo, with free-trial opportunities available to eligible new subscribers.

With Fubo, you can watch live television without cable on your phone, TV, or tablet. Fubo carries a wide array of sports and entertainment channels, including local sports packages and top national channels like ABC, FOX, CBS, ESPN, FS1, MTV, Comedy Central, and much more. The best part is you can try it for free today.

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