No. 15 Iowa welcomes Purdue to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday hoping to galvanize its run at a spot in the final Big Ten Championship.

Nov 7, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes kicker Caden Buhr (92) celebrates his field goal against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at New Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

How to watch Purdue vs Iowa

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM EDT

Channel: NBC

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Purdue travels to face No. 15 Iowa this Saturday on the back of three straight losses, hoping to avoid setting a new benchmark for longest winless run so far in 2026. The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, have a genuine shot at seeing out the regular season with five straight wins as they aim to lock down a place in what will be the final Big Ten Championship game.

A reshuffle in the CFP format means major changes are coming next year, with no fewer than six sides currently matched on 4-2 records in the conference, trailing 6-0 UCLA and 5-1 Indiana. Iowa’s win streak currently stands at two games after demolishing Wisconsin 30-0 and a valuable win at Northwestern last weekend.

Kirk Ferentz’s side have suffered a sole loss at Kinnick Stadium this season when Ohio State ran out 31-14 victors last month. The Hawkeyes then suffered a second loss of the season in a painstaking 13-10 defeat to Minnesota in Week 9 but still boast the third-best scoring defense in the nation, allowing its opposition just 12.2 points per game on average.

Purdue’s offense shines mostly in passing, though quarterback Ryan Browne has completed a fairly middling 11 touchdown throws despite accumulating 2,260 passing yards on the season. Iowa’s rush defense will be tested by Boilermakers sophomore Fame Ijeboi, who has 10 touchdown runs this season, seven more than any other player on the Purdue roster.

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