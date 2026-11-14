No. 6 Texas travels to No. 21 LSU in a high-stakes Saturday night fixture, aiming to equal its season’s best run of four straight wins.

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on Alabama. November 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium.

How to watch Texas vs LSU

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM EDT

Channel: ABC

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

No. 21 LSU is hoping the second Saturday in November hits a lot different than the first as it plays host to No. 6 Texas immediately after last week’s 31-13 defeat to Alabama. The Tigers have won two and lost two in four games against ranked opponents this season but haven’t beaten a top-10 team since triumphing at Clemson in the opening week of their 2025 campaign.

The script is somewhat predictable for the 7-2 Longhorns (4-2 in the SEC) heading to Baton Rouge: Win and a CFP spot is all but sewn up, with their remaining games against Arkansas and Texas A&M looking fairly routine at present. A loss, however, would mean things get truly interesting in an SEC lineup that is stacked with storylines heading into these final weeks of the campaign.

Despite sitting on a 3-3 conference record (6-3 overall), Lane Kiffin’s LSU could somehow still squeeze its way into CFP contention if it lands just right over the next three games. This weekend’s matchup also carries special significance in that it’s the Tigers’ last regular-season game in Louisiana before travelling to Tennessee (currently No. 8) and struggling Arkansas.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt failed to convert a touchdown throw for the first time this season in the loss to Alabama but connected for 14 TD passes in five games prior to that. He’s set for a titanic QB duel opposite Texas shot-caller Arch Manning, who has thrown for six touchdowns and 517 combined passing yards in back-to-back wins over MSU and No. 22 Missouri ahead of this showdown.

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