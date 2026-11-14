No. 2 Utah heads to Tucson on Saturday as it hopes to keep its undefeated season alive at No. 23 Arizona.

Oct 31, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) passes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

How to watch Utah vs Arizona

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM EDT

Channel: FOX

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

No. 23 Arizona hopes to become the first team to bag a win over No. 2 Utah on Saturday when the Big 12 rivals go head-to-head at Casino Del Sol Stadium. The 9-0 Utes (6-0 in conference games) remain unimpeded in their march towards the Big 12 Championship, with a first national championship still very much within their sights.

First-year head coach Morgan Scalley celebrated his biggest win of the season to date after beating bitter nemesis BYU 28-20 in the Holy War. However, Arizona has won the last two meetings between these programs (in 2023 and 2024) and could take a gigantic leap towards Big 12 Championship contention if it can do what no other team in the conference has managed to date this year.

The Wildcats sit on an impressive 7-2 record (4-2 in Big 12) but have come undone in each of their games against ranked FBS opponents (BYU and Texas Tech). After falling against the Red Raiders in Week 9, Arizona eked out a 29-28 win over TCU last weekend, which only came thanks to a last-minute field goal after recovering an onside pooch kick with barely 100 seconds on the clock.

That’s hardly the kind of performance needed to inspire confidence coming up against one of the in-form teams across the country this season. That being said, Utah fans would be wise to remember their tightest win of the season to date against lowly Colorado last month, hoping to avoid any need for similar stresses in Week 11.

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