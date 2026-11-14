The Air Force Falcons (7-2) come off winning the Commander in Chief’s Trophy for the first time since 2022, returning to Mountain West Conference play when they host the San Jose State Spartans (5-5) on Saturday.

Nov 7, 2026; West Point, New York, USA; Air Force Falcons quarterback Kemper Hodges (4) runs against the Army Black Knights during the second half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

How to Watch San Jose State vs Air Force

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Evan Medders connected with Simon Kibbe for a go-ahead 24-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter as Air Force won at Army 24-21 to secure the Commander in Chief’s Trophy. Kemper Hodges ran the ball 17 times for 119 yards and a score while Medders finished 6-of-8 for 84 yards and a TD, while also picking up 59 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

San Jose State stopped a two-game skid last week with a 30-19 Mountain West victory over visiting Northern Illinois. After the Spartans blew a 13-0 lead, Trajan Sinatra kicked a 22-yard field goal with 1:37 left in the first half to trigger a run of 17 unanswered points as San Jose State pulled away. Daniel Rolovich finished 16-of-27 for 231 yards and a touchdown while Villami Teu scored twice on the ground. Dominique McKenzie caught a 29-yard TD pass as well.

The Falcons won 26-16 last season in San Jose and lead the Spartans 6-3 in the all-time series.

Medders paces the Air Force ground attack with 549 yards and shares the team lead of seven touchdowns with Hodges and injured quarterback Liam Szarka while also throwing for 176 yards and three scores without an interception. Rolovich returned from an injury last week and has 424 yards and two TDs in three games. Carson Clark leads the receiving corps with 61 receptions, 689 yards and five touchdowns while Jabari Bates comes in with 682 rushing yards and Teu has five scores.

This is a great college football matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in and catch all the action.

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