The No. 6 Texas Longhorns travel to Baton Rouge on Saturday night for a massive SEC showdown against the No. 21 LSU Tigers, with both teams looking to strengthen their College Football Playoff résumés.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V. (3) reacts after a first down during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images

How to watch Texas vs LSU

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM EDT

Channel: ABC

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Texas enters the matchup at 7-2, riding a three-game winning streak following an impressive 34-20 road victory over Missouri. Quarterback Arch Manning delivered one of his best performances of the season against the Tigers, completing 28 of 38 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns. Head coach Steve Sarkisian has the Longhorns back in the national championship conversation, but a difficult road test in Death Valley presents another major challenge.

LSU comes into Saturday’s contest at 6-3 after suffering a disappointing 31-13 home loss to Alabama last weekend. Quarterback Sam Leavitt leads a talented Tigers offense under first-year head coach Lane Kiffin, but LSU desperately needs a signature victory to keep its playoff hopes alive. Saturday also marks the first meeting between these programs since LSU’s memorable 45-38 victory over Texas in 2019. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

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