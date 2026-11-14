Tragedy has struck the college football world, with news that Marcellus Young Casario, who was committed to play for the Georgia Bulldogs, died suddenly after suffering a “medical incident.”

Young Casario, a three-star recruit from Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, a private boarding school in North Georgia, was just 18 years.

He had committed to play for the Bulldogs just five months before his death.

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School confirmed that a “medical incident” occurred, but an official cause of death has not been revealed at this time. After his death was announced, tributes began to pour out on social media.

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Coaches & Teammates Remember Marcellus Young Casario

“Our community is heartbroken, and our prayers are with the student’s family, friends, classmates, and all who are grieving,” head coach Bob Ahrens wrote in asocial media statement. “Rabun Gap immediately followed our emergency response protocols, and local emergency personnel responded, transferring the student to the hospital.

“We are working closely with the student’s family to support them through this tragic loss. Our crisis response team is engaged, and our counselors and chaplains are providing support for our entire campus community.”

One of Young Casario’s teammates, Jay Schell, also mourned his passing on social media.

“This morning I lost my brother unexpectedly. I am at a loss for words. He was such a great teammate and friend to me. He had such a bright future ahead of him at UGA,” Schell wrote. “I know for a fact he is with the Lord today. It’s so eye-opening for someone to be with you one second and gone the next. Please pray for his family.

“You don’t really understand what you have until it’s gone. I will always miss and love my friend, brother, and teammate. Every time I step on the field from this day forward, it will be in honor of my brother and great friend Mar.”

Our deepest condolences go out to Young Casario’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.

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