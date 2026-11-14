The Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) plummeted five spots to No. 11 in the latest College Football Rankings after a blowout loss at Tennessee last week and they look to bounce back when they host the Florida Gators (5-4), who have lost two straight, on Saturday night.

Nov 7, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) looks to pass the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

How to Watch Florida vs Kentucky

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026

Time: 6:15 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Kentucky’s six-game winning streak crashed down in a 34-6 pounding at Tennessee last week as the Wildcats fell to 5-2 in the Southeastern Conference standings. Kentucky trailed 10-6 at halftime before the Volunteers pulled away in the second half as the Wildcats mustered only two field goals and committed three turnovers. Kenny Minchey finished 26-of-34 for 224 yards and an interception, with Willie Rodriguez grabbing six receptions for 81 yards and CJ Baxter gaining 54 yards on 11 carries.

Florida never led last week in a 23-7 loss to visiting Oklahoma that dropped the Gators to 3-4 in the SEC. Jadan Baugh was held to just 35 yards in the loss and scored Florida’s lone touchdown when he broke free for a 15-yard run with three minutes left in the first half. Tramell Jones Jr. struggled, hitting 10-of-22 passes for 133 yards with two picks.

The Wildcats have won four of the last five meetings with the Gators, including a 38-7 win at home last season, while Florida still holds a commanding 54-22 edge all-time.

Minchey enters with 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns with two interceptions while Baxter leads Kentucky with 541 yards and eight rushing scores. Kenny Darby has 45 receptions for 576 yards and Rodriguez checks in with 45 catches for 405 yards, with each scoring three TDs. Florida reportedly will go back to Aaron Philo at quarterback on Saturday. In eight games, Philo had 1,367 yards and nine touchdowns with five picks, with Baugh powering the run game with 836 yards and 14 scores. Dallas Wilson tops the receivers with 35 catches, 465 yards and three TDs.

This is a great college football matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in and catch all the action.

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