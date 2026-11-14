The Dallas Cowboys have made six roster moves ahead of their important NFL Week 10 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The team announced the transactions Saturday, Nov. 14, as it prepares for Sunday’s game at AT&T Stadium. The moves include an injured reserve placement, a waiver, an activation, a permanent roster signing and two practice squad elevations.

The Athletic’s Jon Machota shared the details on X.

“The Cowboys placed RB Tyler Goodson on Reserve/Injured and waived OLB Tyrus Wheat on Saturday. The club also activated DT Jonathan Bullard from Reserve/Injured-DFR, signed TE James Mitchell to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated RB Israel Abanikanda and CB Derion Kendrick from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game against San Francisco.”

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Goodson’s placement on injured reserve means he will miss at least four games. The running back suffered knee and ankle injuries during Dallas’ Week 9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Wheat’s departure creates another roster opening for the Cowboys.

Cowboys adjust its roster before facing 49ers

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Bullard returns to the defensive line after recovering from a calf injury. Meanwhile, Mitchell’s promotion gives Dallas another tight end option after Jake Ferguson was ruled out for Sunday’s game. The former Detroit Lions tight end had been on the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Abanikanda and Kendrick received standard game-day elevations. Abanikanda provides additional depth behind starting running back Javonte Williams, while Kendrick adds another option in the secondary.

The Cowboys enter Sunday’s matchup with a 4-5 record after defeating Indianapolis 27-23 in Week 9. They will face a 49ers team that holds a 7-1 record.

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Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense will need another strong performance against San Francisco. The defense, which ranks 30th in yards allowed per game (372.7), also faces a difficult test against one of the NFC’s leading teams.

Sunday’s game gives Dallas an important opportunity to improve its position in the NFC East. These roster adjustments could help the Cowboys manage several personnel concerns.

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