The AP Top 25 poll is typically released on Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m. ET following the latest week of college football. But due to the FAA grounding of flights on Friday night, there were several games impacted and schedules were moved. The only game that really suffered from the flights being grounded was the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game.

Ole Miss wasn’t able to make a flight on Friday night once the grounding was lifted and the SEC made the move to move the Sooners-Rebels game to Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Obviously, with Ole Miss being ranked, the AP Top 25 poll couldn’t come out on regular time.

The Associated Press announced the poll would be delayed one day. It will be released on Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET.

“The change will allow our voters to take into account the full slate of games before making their decisions, especially with Ole Miss being a ranked team now playing a Sunday game in Oklahoma,” AP global sports editor Josh Hoffner said.

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Division I Games impacted by the FAA grounding flights

Nov 7, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) waits to snap the ball during the second half against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Although Oklahoma-Ole Miss was the only game to move days, there were several games that had a time change.

Mississippi State vs. Auburn: From Noon ET to 4:15 p.m. ET

UCF vs. Arizona State: From 3:30 p.m. ET to 5:30 p.m. ET

Baylor vs. BYU: From 3:30 p.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET

Tulsa vs. FAU: From 3:30 p.m. ET to 7:15 p.m. ET

West Virginia vs. Kansas: From 5:30 p.m. ET to 3:30 p.m. ET

Rice vs. Tulane: From 2 p.m. ET to 4:30 p.m. ET

Utah vs. Arizona: From 7:30 p.m. ET to 10:30 p.m. ET

Washington vs. Michigan State: From 4:15 p.m. ET to 5:30 p.m. ET

Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss: From Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET to Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET

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