One of the fastest-rising names in the WAG world is social media influencer Olivia Ponton, who is reportedly the girlfriend of NFL star quarterback Joe Burrow. And this weekend, she is once again turning heads.

Ponton was showing off one of her latest brand partnerships and put in some work to leave a strong impression.

The 24-year-old model was promoting the athleisure and performance apparel brand Vuori, while going through a sculpting workout routine on social media.

Ponton was rocking some of the brand’s Halo low-rise pants along with a sports bra while going through the workout, which she captioned, “Train like Gigi Hadid for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2018.”

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Olivia Ponton Shows Off Workout Routine

While Ponton did not walk the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Culver City this year, she did make a strong statement with her appearance on the red carpet. Ponton was wearing a custom sheer gown by Sophie Couture, with Jimmy Choo accessories.

Ponton also ran into Livvy Dunne at the event for a link-up that had social media buzzing.

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The rumors linking Burrow and Ponton began in late 2024, when the model was at the Bengals star quarterback’s home during a break-in. Reports suggest shemay have been the one to alert authorities.

Throughout 2025, the pair have been seen together at various high-profile events, including the F1 Miami Grand Prix and other public outings in Los Angeles and New York. Neither has confirmed their relationship, but the rumors continue and have reached a new level after she publicly showed her support at a Cincinnati Bengals practice on August 9.

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