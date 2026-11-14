The Michigan State Spartans (3-6) come off their first Big Ten win of the season as they host the Washington Huskies (5-4) in a battle of banged-up teams fighting for bowl eligibility.

Oct 31, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Darin Conley (33) celebrates after a pick six against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

How to Watch Washington vs Michigan State

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026

Time: 4:15 PM ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Michigan State didn’t score a touchdown last week but Liam Boyd kicked five field goals as the Spartans’ defense held court in a 15-6 win over Michigan at the Big House in Ann Arbor. Michigan State held the punchless Wolverines to 192 total yards, 75 on a late touchdown drive, while forcing four turnovers and logging five sacks. Nijhay Burt and Devin Vaught picked off passes. Alessio Milivojevic threw for 188 yards on 21-of-32 passing, with Brandon Tullis picking up 86 yards on 25 carries. Chrishon McCray caught six balls for 92 yards as well.

Washington closed to within 28-25 after trailing Penn State 28-6 at halftime before the Nittany Lions ran the final 7:40 off the clock to take the win. Demond Williams Jr. threw two touchdown passes in the second half, finishing 19-of-33 for 172 yards and an interception. Chris Lawson finished with five receptions for 89 yards and Jayden Limar gained 66 yards on only nine carries.

The Huskies have four straight wins over the Spartans, most recently a 41-7 romp in East Lansing in September 2023, and lead the all-time series 4-1. Williams is listed as questionable for Saturday, as is running back Trey Cooley for Washington, while Michigan State could get back defensive tackle Ben Roberts and corners Tre Bell and Charles Brantley.

This is a great college football matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in and catch all the action.

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