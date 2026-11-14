The Liberty Flames (8-1) look to remain in the hunt for the automatic College Football Playoff bid from the Group of 6 as they host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-4) in Conference USA play on Saturday.

Oct 3, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders quarterback Roman Gagliano (16) passes the ball during the second quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

How to Watch Middle Tennessee vs Liberty

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Liberty extended its winning streak to eight games and improved to 5-0 in CUSA last week with a 30-14 win at New Mexico State, scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away. Kam Davis scored on an eight-yard run with 10:12 remaining to increase the Flames’ lead to 23-14 before Peyton Jones iced it with a one-yard scoring run with 1:03 left. Myke Gunn and Aidan Vaughan logged interceptions in the win while Deshawn Purdue finished 19-of-28 for 252 yards and a touchdown. Davis ran for 63 yards on 15 carries and Makai Jackson made six catches for 76 yards and a score.

Middle Tennessee got a 48-yard field goal from Dominic Bourgeois with one second left to take the lead against visiting Western Kentucky before Aidan Singleton fell on the ball in the end zone with no time left as the Hilltoppers attempted to lateral the ball on the kickoff for a 51-42 win to get to 3-2 in CUSA play. Roman Gagliano put together a big day, going 30-of-41 for 312 yards and four touchdowns while Antonio Martin Jr. picked up 125 yards and two scores on 16 carries. Ziyon Butler caught six passes for 129 yards and a TD and Neo Clifton pulled in two touchdown receptions.

The Flames won the last three meetings with the Blue Raiders and hold a 3-1 edge in the all-time series. The teams last met in November 2024.

Purdue comes in with 1,705 passing yards and 11 touchdowns with only one interception while Jackson leads the team with 35 receptions for 702 yards and six scores. Davis has logged 666 yards and eight TDs on the ground. Gagliano enters with 1,899 yards to go with 16 touchdowns and four picks and Martin leads the run game with 711 yards and four scores. Cam’Ron Lacy has team-highs of 54 receptions and 579 yards and Clifton comes in with five TD catches.

This is a great college football matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in and catch all the action.

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