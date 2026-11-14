Michigan visits No. 16 Oregon on Saturday as the Big Ten braces for a big matchup.

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

How to watch Michigan vs Oregon

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM EDT

Channel: ACC Network

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

No. 16 Oregon has won its last three run-ins against Michigan and is trending in the right direction to make it four in a row when the two teams collide at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. The 6-3 Ducks (4-2 in Big Ten) are well and truly back in the CFP debate after back-to-back wins over ranked Ohio State and Northwestern, while the Wolverines have lost four of their last six games.

Oregon’s sole home win over 5-4 Michigan (2-4 in Big Ten) came way back in 2003, which formed the origin point for its current reign of superiority in this series. Head coach Dan Lanning has a spring back in his step following recent developments, which couldn’t be in starker contrast to the current coaching situation in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines recently parted ways with offensive coordinator Jason Beck following last week’s dismal 15-6 rivalry defeat to Michigan State. Assistant Jim Harding has taken his place on an interim basis, and one immediate change means freshman Tommy Carr looks set to start in place of Bryce Underwood.

It’s hardly surprising given Michigan’s offense currently ranks 132nd in FBS for production, saved only by the fact the Wolverines defense ranks a remarkable fourth. If some of that turnover potential can be converted into points on the board at the other end of the field, Oregon could be at risk of becoming the first domino to fall as part of a Michigan revolution.

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