California is chasing its first-ever win over Virginia as the schools meet for just the second time on Saturday.

Oct 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) during warmups before the game against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

How to watch California vs Virginia

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM EDT

Channel: ACC Network

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Both California and Virginia are looking to escape three-loss streaks ahead of their showdown on Saturday. The Atlantic Coast Conference rivals are locked with 2-4 records coming into Week 11, where California will hope to avenge last year’s 31-21 loss in Berkeley when these programs faced off for the first time.

That means Saturday’s showdown will be the first meeting in Charlottesville, where the Cavaliers have lost just once so far this season. That came in the form of a narrow 19-16 loss to Duke three weeks ago, a result that could have left head coach Tony Elliott’s side in a far more prosperous position had it gone the other way.

It just so happens the ACC adversaries are identical in terms of yard production and each come into this clash averaging 358.1 yards per game (tied-95th in FBS). How they come about that production varies widely, however, with the Cavs very evenly matched in pass and rush ranking, while the Golden Bears rely much more heavily on a pass offense that’s currently 20th in the country (275.3 yards per game).

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has reclaimed the starting quarterback job for Cali since returning from a concussion earlier this year, with Jackson Brousseau briefly taking the reins during that spell. First-year head coach Tosh Lupoi is back in a difficult position after three straight defeats, however, with Sagapolutele averaging around 69% pass completion in the two games since his return to the starting berth.

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