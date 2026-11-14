No. 5 Notre Dame hosts the latest edition of The Holy War on Saturday as Boston College visits Indiana.

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Nolan James Jr. (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

How to watch Boston College vs Notre Dame

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM EDT

Channel: NBC

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Notre Dame is back up to No. 5 in the CFP rankings after a colossal win over former top seed Miami (now No. 7) and hosts Boston College on Saturday hoping to keep the good vibrations going. There’s nothing quite like a win in The Holy War to accomplish just that, with the 8-1 Fighting Irish targeting their 11th straight win in this series.

Marcus Freeman’s side look to be back to their regular selves since succumbing at BYU a month ago, a result that’s now all the more frustrating after the Cougars lost two of their three games since then. Last week’s win over Miami was evidence Notre Dame is back to its best, though a visit from the Eagles on Saturday may require a slight shift in mindset.

Not that 4-5 Boston College (2-4 in the ACC) looks all that intimidating on paper, particularly in the wake of back-to-back losses against Duke and Florida State. More so because these are the exact kind of banana peel matchups that tend to test a roster’s mentality as much as anything else, especially on the back of a big win like, say, beating a top-seeded Miami.

Junior quarterback and Heisman candidate CJ Carr enjoyed arguably his best college performance last week, throwing for a season’s best of 319 passing yards and three touchdowns to help blow the Hurricanes away. Boston College’s major defensive strength lies against the pass and ranks 31st, allowing 187.3 yards per game, so it’s possible Freeman opts for a more run-heavy approach this week.

Live stream Boston College vs Notre Dame on NBC with Fubo:Start watching now!

With Fubo, you can watch live television without cable on your phone, TV, or tablet. Fubo carries a wide array of sports and entertainment channels, including local sports packages and top national channels like ABC, FOX, CBS, ESPN, FS1, MTV, Comedy Central, and much more. The best part is you can try it out today for free.

Regional restrictions may apply. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.