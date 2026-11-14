No. 9 Indiana is at its lowest ranking of the season so far as it welcomes No. 18 USC to Bloomington.

Oct 31, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) and Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Marsh (11) greet each other prior to the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

How to watch USC vs Indiana

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM EDT

Channel: CBS

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

No. 18 USC has never lost a game to No. 9 Indiana and hopes to keep that streak alive when the two teams face off on Saturday for the first time in more than four decades. The 7-2 Trojans (4-2 in Big Ten play) are coming off their second bye in less than a month and aim to avoid a repeat of the ring rust that was visible when they fell 24-7 at Wisconsin following their last rest week in October.

After all, the sky’s the limit for a team that handed Ohio State (then ranked No. 2) a 30-18 humbling in Los Angeles last time out. The 8-1 Hoosiers (5-1 in Big Ten) suffered their only defeat of the campaign so far at home to the Buckeyes last month and have since sealed back-to-back wins over Michigan and Minnesota but slipped in the CFP rankings nonetheless after requiring overtime in each of those wins.

The 2026 season is effectively on the line for both teams at Memorial Stadium, where a USC win would blow the Big Ten wide open while likely sending Indiana outside the CFP’s top 12. The reigning national champions are hosting what will inevitably be their last ranked opponent of the regular season and need to stand up to USC ahead of more straightforward tests against Washington and Purdue.

USC’s pass offense stands out as the 12th-best in the nation (294.6 yards per game) with Jayden Maiva in the pocket, though it’s an improving defense that has impressed of late, as evidenced by holding Ohio State to just 18 points two weeks ago. There are question marks over Indiana QB Josh Hoover’s involvement after seventh-year senior backup Grant Wilson replaced the injured starter in last week’s win over Minnesota in a decision that will have a huge bearing in Bloomington.

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