No. 10 BYU hopes to bounce back from two losses in its last three outings at home to Baylor this Saturday.

Oct 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) receives the snap during the first quarter against the Central Florida Knights at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

How to watch Baylor vs BYU

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM EDT

Channel: FOX

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

This season’s prospects have shifted dramatically for No. 10 BYU over the past three weeks as it prepares for the visit of Big 12 rival Baylor on Saturday. The 7-2 Cougars (4-2 in Big 12) were ranked No. 2 heading into the last week of October, but losses to UCF and No. 2 Utah mean a spot in the Big 12 Championship is now in doubt, not to mention their CFP eligibility riding on the line in these last three regular-season games.

The good news for BYU fans is they haven’t witnessed a home defeat in the regular season in almost two years, since Kansas came up with a surprise win at LaVell Edwards Stadium in November 2024. What’s more, 6-3 Baylor (also 4-1 in Big 12) is yet to beat the Cougars in Provo in two previous attempts, with the Bears’ two win in this series each materializing in Wave, Texas (in 1983 and again in 2021).

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier faces a huge individual test in confidence this week after giving up four interceptions in last week’s 28-20 loss to Utah. Bachmeier has now recorded seven interceptions across his last four games, and protecting the football will be of even greater significance to Kalani Sitake’s side ahead of their penultimate home game in the regular season.

Speaking of Bears, Baylor managed to hammer UCF 41-9 on the road one week after the Knights’ audacious overtime win against BYU, ratcheting up the stakes heading into Week 11. Interim head coach Joe Klanderman is yet to lose since taking charge of the team ahead of Week 9 but will need to pull his biggest trick out of the bag thus far after re-energizing this Bears team.

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