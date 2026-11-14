Gold-standard Georgia is back in the NCAA’s No. 1 spot as it hosts No. 22 Missouri on Saturday.

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Talyn Taylor (1) celebrates with tight end Ethan Barbour (9) after scoring a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

How to watch Missouri vs Georgia

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM EDT

Channel: ABC

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Georgia is officially the top-seeded team in the nation once more as it prepares to host No. 22 Mizzou on Saturday in search of its third successive win over ranked opposition. The Bulldogs have brushed aside the threats of Florida and Ole Miss (ranked No. 17 and No. 10 at the time) since suffering a shock loss to Auburn a month ago and appear to be re-galvanized in their championship drive.

Missouri’s momentum is moving in almost the opposite direction of late, with the Tigers having lost each of their last two outings against ranked opponents. Seventh-year head coach Eliah Drinkwitz saw his side suffer a 31-3 humbling at Ole Miss last month before losing 34-20 at home to No. 6 Texas last weekend.

The Tigers have won just once in 13 meetings with Georgia to date, and more than a decade has passed since they beat the Bulldogs 41-26 on the road. A lot has changed in the 13 years since then, but the 2013 Mizzou team that made it to the SEC Championship game at least proved victory in Athens was possible.

There isn’t anything Georgia does badly this season, but it does several things to an extremely high standard, like averaging more than 450 yards production while allowing the opposition roughly 180 yards fewer per game. It also boasts the fifth-highest-scoring offense in the land (41.1 points per game) and the seventh-most stringent defense, allowing the opposition 27 points fewer than that.

One area in which Missouri can genuinely brag its better than the Bulldogs, however, is turnover margins, where the Tigers rank eighth in the nation (+9), while Georgia comes in at 11th (+8). If it wasn’t already clear Mizzou’s defense is in for a big day at Sanford Stadium, that’s where Drinkwitz’s men stand a clear shot at staging one of the upsets of the season.

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