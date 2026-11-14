30-something WTA tennis stars Madison Keys and Ons Jabeur will be returning to the WTA Tour in 2027.

Keys, 31, ended her season after a heartbreaking loss to Qinwen Zheng at the 2026 US Open. At the time, Keys seemed mentally and physically exhausted from the sport which she has played professionally for 17 years.

She also raised eyebrows by succeeding at her media jobs, with Sky Sports and Tennis Channel, at the 2026 WTA Finals. Some wondered if retirement was imminent.

Keys recently announced on Tennis Channel that she will be back on tour in 2027.

MORE: Lindsay Davenport applauds Madison Keys’ broadcasting work at 2026 WTA Finals

Jabeur is returning from maternity leave

Jan 15, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Ons Jabeur of Tunisia celebrates her victory over Yulia Starodubtseva of Ukraine In the first round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open tennis.Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Ons Jabeur, 32, recently shared that she wants to come back in 2027 though a precise date is unknown.

Jabeur has not played on the WTA Tour since the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. She gave birth to her first child, a son named Elyan on April 20, 2026.

Known as the “Minister of Happiness” for her smile and positivity, Jabeur has admitted that her body is different post childbirth. Jabeur will become the latest tennis mom in a growing group of WTA players juggling the game and parenthood including Belinda Bencic, Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina, and Taylor Townsend.

MORE: Is Madison Keys inching toward retirement with 2026 WTA Finals role?

Returning from an extended break is hard

Keys and Jabeur know that returning after an extended hiatus from the sport is difficult. Tennis has an 11-month season so players are constantly conditioning and practicing.

However, they are veterans who know how to prepare and should be mentally fresh, which is proving to be a bigger advantage as evidenced by Amanda Anisimova‘s successful 2025 return.

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